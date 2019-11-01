OSWEGO - Experience Rice Creek on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the field station, 193 Thompson Road. Come and hear research presentations by emerging student scientists supported by Rice Creek Associates’ small grants program. Hors d’oeuvres served at 2 p.m. Presentations begin at 3 p.m. Call 315-312-6677 or visit www.oswego.edu/ricecreek for more information.
Experience Rice Creek
