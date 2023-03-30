Facing the future with confidence

Jehovah’s Witnesses around the globe observe the annual Memorial of Jesus’ death featuring a Bible-based talk about the importance of Jesus’ sacrifice. The public is invited to this event on April 4 as well as a special talk titled, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence” held during the first weekend of April. Photo courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

SYRACUSE - In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

Against this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 2. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at the Central Square Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available. Check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.

