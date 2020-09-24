PALERMO — The Palermo United Methodist Church will hold their annual fall rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26, and Oct. 2 and 3.
Available will be a wide selection of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, appliances for the kitchen, dishes, linens, curtains, knick-knacks, jewelry, bath supplies, baby clothes and accessories, carriages, porta-crib, toys and a room full of Christmas and fall decorations.
For more information, call the church at 315-598-4888.
The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 11 County Route 35, Fulton, just north of Palermo Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.