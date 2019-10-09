Fall spectacular at Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church

BERNHARDS BAY - The Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church will hold their first annual fall spectacular from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The fundraiser will feature a variety of events. A “New to You” sale will be held with plenty of fall and holiday decorations as well as warm weather clothing for the whole family.
The fall spectacular will feature a “Bid It or Buy It” section. A selection of gift baskets with all new items in them as well as a table full of new toys will be available. People can bid on any item starting with the minimum bid or can buy it outright for the purchase price. Both prices will be listed on the accompanying bid sheet and will be no more than 75% of the actual total value of the items within that basket or toy. The “Bid It or Buy It” section closes at 1 p.m.
A bake sale will be held with a variety of homemade treats for purchase. Homemade soups and chili will be for sale, take out orders will be available.
The church will collect returnable bottles and cans. A portion of the money collected from the bottle and can drive will benefit missions supported by the church. Upcoming mission outreach programs include financial support as well as a second semester school supply giveaway for the North Shore Food Pantry, a Christmas event for the families of the local Head Start program and Christmas baskets for local members of the community who are primarily homebound.
The church holds weekly services at 11 a.m. every Sunday. All are welcome to join for worship. The church is located on State Route 49 in Bernhards Bay.
