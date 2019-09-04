AMBOY - Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center presents Falling for Autumn Blossoms at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8. Take an autumn afternoon saunter with naturalist Pat Carney to meet and greet the “little people” of the forest floor and fields. Participants will wander along the center’s open spaces and trails, exploring Blue Sailors, Bouncing Bet, Lady’s Thumb, and other wildflowers whose common names and stories can be as colorful as their blossoms. A slide presentation will be offered in case of inclement weather.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of 3 are free.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located at 748 Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For more information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB. Contact the office if people have any special needs.
