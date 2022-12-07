Family Care Host Home Provider hosts surprise birthday for resident

OSWEGO - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Family Care Specialist Penny Foster-Pratt (right) and Family Care Host Home Provider Diane Zeller (left) surprised Mary, a resident in the OCO Family Care Program, with a surprise birthday luncheon for her 80th birthday. Zeller has shared her home with Mary for more than 11 years and has given her the opportunity to live and interact in her community. “Moments like these, when you realize that you are making such a positive impact on someone’s life, is what makes my role in the Family Care program as a host home provider so rewarding,” said Zeller. “It’s a joy having Mary with me.” Certified by the NYS OMH, OCO’s Family Care program matches individuals with a disability with host home providers. Due to its success and increased demand the Family Care program is currently in need of host homes in Oswego County. Host home providers receive monthly and quarterly stipends per resident and 24 hour support from OCO. For more information on OCO’s Family Care program call 315-806-4218 or visit www.oco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.