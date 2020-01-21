Family Care Program’s holiday lunch outing

FULTON – Residents and home providers participating in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Family Care Program celebrated the holiday with a lunch outing to Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego. Certified by the New York State Office of Mental Health, OCO’s Family Care Program matches individuals with a disability with host home providers and so that they may live and interact in their community. Due to its success and increased demand the Family Care Program is currently in need of host homes in Oswego County. Host home providers receive monthly and quarterly stipends per resident and 24 hour support from OCO. For more information on OCO’s Community Based Family Care program call 315-402-2661 or visit www.oco.org. Pictured are Family Care Program coordinator Penny Foster-Pratt (left) and Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.