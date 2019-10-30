Farfaglia endorsed by 1199 SEIU

FULTON - The nurses and healthcare workers of 1199 SEIU have endorsed Dan Farfaglia for mayor of Fulton. In accepting their endorsement Farfaglia said, ”I’m honored to be endorsed by the nurses and healthcare workers of 1199. To have the support of those who spend their life caring for others means a lot to me. They are committed to the healthcare needs of the people of Fulton and the state and I’m proud to stand with them.”
