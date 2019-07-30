OSWEGO COUNTY - County Legislator and Fulton Mayoral Candidate Dan Farfaglia has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would help cities speed up the foreclosure process on abandoned property.
“In the city of Fulton, and in many parts of Upstate New York, there are too many abandoned properties afflicting our communities,” Farfaglia said in his letter urging Cuomo to sign the bill.
“Abandoned properties are an eyesore, a magnet for drug activity, and a danger to our children. We need the legal authority to take action more quickly and clean up our communities,” Farfaglia wrote.
According to the bill memo, the legislation, known as the “Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2019” authorizes local government to go to court to force banks to “either complete mortgage foreclosure actions or to issue certificates of discharge for the mortgage for properties that have been certified as abandoned pursuant to real property actions and proceedings law section.”
“For three years, I served on the Oswego County Land Bank Corporation and that board, and others like it across our state, have taken abandoned properties, and restored them back to productive use,” Farfaglia wrote in his letter to Cuomo. “But, during that time I also learned first-hand how efforts by Fulton and other local governments are hampered and delayed by the legal process. This bill goes a long way toward fixing that problem.”
The legislation was passed overwhelmingly by both houses of the state Legislature.
