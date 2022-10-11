Farnham Family Services receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award

OSWEGO - Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Farnham Family Services with a $5,000 Community Health Award to support the organization’s Community Connections program. The program provides the local community with nonperishable food boxes and hygiene kits on a biweekly basis. The boxes/kits may be delivered to help break down the transportation barrier that some face in rural communities.
“Support from this award allows Farnham to impact a critical social determinant of health that we would not otherwise have the resources to address,” said Eric Bresee, executive director, Farnham Family Services. “Helping the people we serve manage their basic needs pays significant dividends towards overall improvement in health and allows them the opportunity to focus more energy on meeting their recovery goals. We appreciate the ongoing support from our partners at Excellus.”
Through a competitive application process, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards provide funding to launch, expand, and sustain programs and services that promote health. These investments advance health equity by improving the health status of the community, reducing the incidence of specific diseases, promoting health education and enhancing overall wellness; and are made based on scope of need, goals of the program, and potential for positive impact on the community’s health status.
“Our Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, Central New York regional president for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to remove barriers to care and improve community health in upstate New York.”
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Central New York region encompasses Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, Cortland and Tompkins counties.
