Farnham Family Services receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award

Pictured from left are: From Farnham Family Services: Mary Jo Proietta-Halpern, clinical services director; Willard Tolles, peer advocate; Chris Baszto Sr., director of services; Larry Fisher, recovery services manager; Eric Bresee, executive director; Eric Stranak, recovery services director. From Excellus BlueCross BlueShield: Robyn Smith, community investments and partnerships manager; Mark Muthumbi, regional president.

OSWEGO - Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Farnham Family Services with a $5,000 Community Health Award to support the organization’s Community Connections program. The program provides the local community with nonperishable food boxes and hygiene kits on a biweekly basis. The boxes/kits may be delivered to help break down the transportation barrier that some face in rural communities.

“Support from this award allows Farnham to impact a critical social determinant of health that we would not otherwise have the resources to address,” said Eric Bresee, executive director, Farnham Family Services. “Helping the people we serve manage their basic needs pays significant dividends towards overall improvement in health and allows them the opportunity to focus more energy on meeting their recovery goals. We appreciate the ongoing support from our partners at Excellus.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.