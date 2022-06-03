Farnham gets $200,000 to open opioid clinic in Auburn

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services, a treatment and prevention center for those struggling with substance use disorder, has received a $200,000 state grant with which it will open an opioid treatment program in Auburn.
According to Executive Director Eric Bresee, Farnham will also be opening a new opioid treatment program (OTP) in Mexico at its present clinic on Hamilton Street within a few weeks, “to better serve our more rural community here in Oswego County.”
Farnham currently has four locations in Oswego County: Oswego, Fulton, Mexico, and Pulaski, two of which, Oswego and Mexico, are OTPs. The new clinic in Auburn will also be an OTP, a term, like many in the drug treatment world, that has evolved from earlier days.
“So, the more modern term for methadone clinic is opioid treatment program or OTP,” Bresee said in a recent interview. “That’s the official name, but if you go back 15 or 20 years, they called them methadone clinics.”
The Oswego and Mexico OTPs are “integrated with our outpatient clinics,” Bresee said. They are not individual buildings separate from Farnham’s main facility in each city or town. However, the Auburn location will only serve as an opioid treatment program.
“Cayuga County and Auburn currently lack medication-assisted treatment options for people with opiate use disorder, and so this is going to come in and fill that void,” Bresee said.
Bresee said Farnham had received other grants for their new Mexico OTP, “but this new grant funding is all about Auburn.”
He noted Farnham will be hiring new staff to work the new Auburn location.
He expects that OTP to be open by the end of this year.
The $200,000 grant is provided by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) to existing OTPs and is meant to establish new locations outside of their existing facilities.
These programs will help to bring OTP services to currently underserved locations and continue to address the ongoing need for treatment throughout New York State.
New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).
Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov (https://findaddictiontreatment.ny.gov/) or through the NYS OASAS website (https://oasas.ny.gov/treatment).
If people have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov (mailto:ombuds@oasas.ny.gov).
