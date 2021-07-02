OSWEGO – On July 1, 2021, at about 4:19 p.m., the Oswego Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to State Route 481 near Churchill Rd. for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival to the area, officers determined that a tractor trailer traveling northbound on SR 481 had struck a blue, 2007 Ford Taurus as it entered the intersection from Churchill Rd.
The driver of the sedan was transported to Upstate Medical Center where they later died from their injuries. Identification of the deceased will not be released pending family notifications.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
State Route 481 has been reopened.
The Oswego Police Department was assisted by Menter Ambulance, New York State Police, and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.
