GRANBY - Two people have died as a result of a structure fire that happened at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 354 County Line Road in the town of Granby.
Following an investigation by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office into the incident it was determined that 43-year-old Angela Rosenbaum, died in the fire.
A juvenile male was rescued from the residence by an Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy and New York State Trooper and was transported by Menter Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital. This morning, the juvenile passed away at the hospital.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Oswego County Cause and Origin Team, Menter Ambulance, Cody Fire Department, Baldwinsville Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department, Moyers Corners Fire Department, Fulton City Fire Department, Volney Fire Department, Oswego Town Fire Department, Oswego City Fire Department, Mexico Fire Department, Minetto Fire Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Granby Fire Department, Lake Side Fire Department, Lysander Fire Department, Ira Fire Department, Jordan Fire Department and Plainville Fire Department.
The incident is still under investigation.
