Fatal snowmobile crash in Orwell

ORWEll - An Altmar man is dead after a single snowmobile crash that occurred Jan. 17 in the town of Orwell.
According to police Steven Cronk Jr., 41, was found lying near the snowmobile unconscious and not breathing. Cronk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A town of Orwell plow truck operator discovered Cronk’s snowmobile with major front-end damage off the shoulder of the road near a utility pole.
A preliminary investigation by State Police in Pulaski has determined the snowmobile was traveling westbound on Hog Back Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway and struck a utility pole. The investigation is continuing.
