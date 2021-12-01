OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host a pick up dinner drive from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 11 at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego.
The two choices for dinner are chicken Parmesan or pasta primavera, a vegetarian option. For $17, the dinner includes the entree, a small salad, bread and butter, and cookies.
There will be limited quantities available for purchase day of, order ahead at www.oswegohumane.org/events or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. The cut off for ordering is noon on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at noon.
