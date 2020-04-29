FBB -GivingTuesdayNow May 5

FULTON - On May 5, -GivingTuesdayNow brings all sectors together in generosity for a global day of unity. In this time of uncertainty, there’s a fundamental truth that gives hope - that together they can do extraordinary things. Over the past few weeks and months, the entire world has been coming together to stand up, help out, give back, and heal.
“On this day of giving Fulton Block Builders (FBB) thanks our community for their generosity in all forms” said Linda Eagan, FBB. “We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small. From the moment FBB started the generosity and caring of our community and neighbors has been astounding. We are grateful for those that financially support this project, especially our major sponsors: Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Pathfinder Bank, Fulton Savings Bank and the Community Bank. They and the vast number of other generous businesses, Civic Clubs and individuals have made the pride in Fulton come to life in ways we did not imagine.
“The volunteers, Alissa Viscome, Cheryl Baldwin, Chasity Browngardt, Greg Bailey, Jennifer Whalen, Karen Perwitz, Kelly Niccoli, Mike Peterson, Penny Halstead, Reyne Pierce, Tammy Keding, Tina Eusepi, Tonya Crisafulli, Tina Stephens, Nikki Fowler, John Woods, Ann Casey, Cindy Woods, Joyce Garrett and Amanda Wicks spend countless hours bringing Fulton Block Builders to life. They believe that everyone deserves to live in a healthy-supportive-safe community. So, through FBB, they empower residents to take collaborative ownership of their neighborhoods, by maintaining current community members, attracting new ones and re-establishing neighborly relationships to create a resilient, supportive, thriving community for all to live, work and play.
“Restoring PRIDE in our neighborhoods is FBB’s mission. Together we have seen neighbors helping neighbors all across the city. From calling an elderly neighbor to chat; showing gratitude to our healthcare workers; sharing games with young families to donating to our Pay It Forward campaign, every act of kindness is a beacon of hope in this crisis. We all have something to give, and every act of human consideration and kindness matters.
“It feels good to be part of something so positive especially during this time of uncertainty. The community involvement positively weaves us together. Thank you, Fulton!”
