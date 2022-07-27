FDA expands expiration of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department shared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved another extension of the expiration date on the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test.

This is the second three-month extension of the at-home test kits. In March, the agency approved the first allowance, increasing the expiration date of the test kits from six to nine months, based on stability studies. With this new approval, the shelf-life of the tests is now expanded to one year.

