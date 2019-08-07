The federal Government Accounting Office is going to conduct a study on the International Joint Commission’s Plan 2014.
Representatives Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, and John Katko, R-Camillus said the GAO announced Aug. 7 it will conduct a review of the development and implementation of the IJC’s Plan 2014.
The IJC is the international governing body that regulates water levels of Lake Ontario. Many officials and landowners believe Plan 2014 — which went into effect in January 2017 — is to blame for the excessive high water levels this year and in 2017 and the extreme flooding this year along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Following Lake Ontario flooding that damaged homes and businesses throughout the region, Brindisi and Katko worked together to hold the IJC accountable. Earlier this summer, the congressmen brought the IJC to Oswego County to hear from the members of the community affected by the flooding.
After their community roundtable, Brindisi and Katko met with the American IJC members in Washington in order to call for more accountability and transparency.
The GAO said it will review three key areas of Plan 2014:
n The process of development for Plan 2014
n The implementation of Plan 2014 and if it is meeting the plans requirements
n The concerns of stakeholders and how the IJC is addressing these concerns.
Brindisi and Katko praised this announcement.
“This GAO study is a step in the right direction for the IJC but more needs to be done,” Brindisi said. “Homeowners, business owners, and families in Oswego County are fed up with the inaction and lack of foresight from the IJC. Hopefully this study will provide a clear path to fixing what’s gone wrong with Plan 2014. I will continue to be vigilant and hold both sides of the IJC accountable to Oswego County residents.”
“I’ve long urged greater oversight and review of the IJC’s implementation of Plan 2014. As our community knows all too well, shoreline homeowners, businesses and our local municipalities continue to suffer from increased water levels and devastating flooding,” said Katko. “Today’s announcement is a critically important step forward in ensuring accountability from the IJC, and I look forward to reviewing the information gathered.”
Brindisi and Katko have worked together throughout the year to bring the concerns of Lake Ontario residents and business owners to the IJC. In April and again in May they called upon the IJC and the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board to address rising water levels in Lake Ontario.
