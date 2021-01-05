MEXICO — A fire broke out at a laundromat in the village Monday morning, but fire department work resulted in minimal spread.
At about 8 a.m., a structure fire broke out at the Mexico Laundromat, 3262 Main St.
The Mexico Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, and kept the blaze from spreading to the attached Mexico Liquor Store, apartments and nearby buildings.
No injuries were reported.
Mexico was assisted by Ringgold Fire Company, Parish Volunteer Fire Company, Hastings Fire Department, New Haven Volunteer Fire Corporation, Palermo Volunteer Fire Department, Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, McFee Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office (Emergency Response Training Center, Oswego) and Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
