OSWEGO - The First Annual Merry Little Christmas Gathering, presented by St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation group, will be from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St. Oswego.
The event features a raffle table, lottery board raffle and a raffle for a LG 49” LED Smart TV with HDR.
A spaghetti dinner with meatballs and bread for $10 will be available. For dinner tickets contact Michele Merritt at 315-806-1312 or Lisa Walpole 315-402-4414. People who purchase a dinner will receive one free raffle ticket for raffle table items.
Cash bar will include coffee, tea, soda and other beverages.
A DJ will provide live entertainment.
Pictures with Santa will also be held during the event.
As part of the gathering a Christmas tree decorating contest will be held. Contact Lisa Walpole at 315-402-4414 for more details and entry forms.
Table sponsorships are available to reserve seating, tables of eight are $50 and tables of four are$25. Sponsorship table reservations are limited and will be at a first-come first-serve basis.
