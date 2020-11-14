First Baptist Church events

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church is located at 701 N. Main St., Central Square. There are holding the following events:
Roast pork dinner
From 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, the church will hold a takeout roast pork dinner. The menu will be roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sauerkraut and dessert.
To reserve meal(s) call the church at 315-668-2138 and leave name, contact information, and the number of meals. The cost is $11.50 per dinner.
Worship service
The First Baptist Church worship service is at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome. Masks are required to enter the church, if people don’t have one, one can be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.