First Baptist Church fall events

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church is located at 701 N. Main St., Central Square. There are holding the following events:
Free lunch chili hut and dog house
The menu is homemade chili, Italian bread, Hofmann hot dogs and chips.
Call Cheryl at 315-668-2230 to reserve order(s) by Saturday, Oct. 24.
Can and bottle drive
The church has an ongoing can and bottle drive to help support the missions of the church.
The cans and bottles can be donated to Vern’s Bottle Return in Brewerton and just let them know they are for First Baptist Church in Central Square.
If unable to get to Vern’s contact the church at 315-668-2138 and leave a message and contact information, they will call back to make arrangements to have bottles picked up.
Scrap metal collection
The church will continue to collect scrap metal for recycling to help support church missions. If people wish to donate, contact Cheryl at 315-668-2230.
A pick-up can be arranged or it can be dropped off at church.
Sunday church service
The First Baptist Church worship service is at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome, including those whose churches have not reopened. Masks are required, if people don’t have one, one can be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.