First dinner of the fall season

PENNELLVILLE - The first all-you-can-eat dinner of the 2019 fall season will be held at the Pennellville United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 14. Serving begins at 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $12 with special prices for children and seniors.
The menu will consist of roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and special desserts.
The women’s group will have goodies and crafts for sale. People can also choose from a wide variety of used books at reasonable prices.
Be sure to enter the drawing for a free dinner.
The church is located 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville.
For more information, call Anne at (315) 695-6086.
