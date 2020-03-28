OSWEGO – The first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus within city limits was announced late this afternoon by Mayor William Barlow, bringing the total positive cases within Oswego County to nine.
“Finally having a positive case in the City of Oswego should make people realize that this virus knows no boundaries,” Mr. Barlow said. “People should take social distancing measures even more seriously now that we know the virus is in fact in our community.
“I believe that knowledge is power, transparency is important, and that is why I’m compelled to confirm we have a case in our city. I hope the first positive case catches the attention of our residents, we socially distance more than we already are, and we realize how important it is to heed all the warnings and follow all rules that have been put in place to date.
“The number of positive cases is bound to increase, so I encourage people to remain calm, be extra cautious and stay home,” Mr. Barlow concluded.
