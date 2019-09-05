First Presbyterian Church in Mexico holding turkey barbecue and open pantry

MEXICO - The First Presbyterian Church located at 4361 Church St., Mexico will hold a turkey barbecue take out only dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. (or while food lasts) on Saturday, Sept. 7. Dinner will included barbecue turkey, salt potatoes, baked beans, corn on the cob, rolls and dessert.
Cost is $10 for adults, $7.50 for children ages six-12 and five years old and under free.
The church will hold an open pantry from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the church. All are welcome, however residents of the village and town of Mexico will be served first.
All clients will be reregistered at the Sept. 21 open pantry, bring a photo ID.
This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions.
For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
