MEXICO — A turkey barbecue take out only dinner will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, while supplies last, at the First Presbyterian Church located at 4361 Church St., Mexico.
Dinner will include barbecue turkey, salt potatoes, baked beans, corn on the cob, rolls and dessert. Tickets are $10 four adults; five and under are free.
They will follow New York state guidelines during this dinner.
For additional information or to preorder call 315-963-7902.
