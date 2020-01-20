First United Methodist Church donates to the Cancer Services Program

OSWEGO – The First United Methodist Church in Oswego recently held its 26th Annual Quilt Show and Silent Auction. Organized by church members Evelyn Baldwin and Darlene Parsons, the show is held in memory of past member Kay Godden, who passed away several years ago from breast cancer. The event serves as a fundraiser for local charitable organizations. This year’s event raised $720 for Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program of the North Country. Pictured from left are Cancer Services Program Coordinator Carolyn Handville, event organizers Evelyn Baldwin and Darleen Parsons and Cancer Services Program Specialist Christina Wallace. The Cancer Services Program of the North Country provides free cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colorectal cancer screenings to community members who are uninsured and between 40 and 64 years of age. For more information contact the Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830 or visit OCO’s website at www.oco.org.
