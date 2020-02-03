WATERTOWN – Fiscal oversight/red flags for fraud training will be held at the Albion Municipal Building, located at 15 Bridge St. in the hamlet of Altmar on Thursday, Feb. 13. The workshop will run from 6:30-8 p.m. followed by a question and answer period. The presenter is Laird Petrie of the Office of the State Comptroller’s Syracuse Regional Office.
This training opportunity is designed to assist town officials in carrying out their fiscal oversight responsibility.
Topics to be covered include the fiscal oversight duties of the board, the purpose of an audit and who is responsible, an overview of the supervisor’s records as chief fiscal officer, a review of justice and clerk fiscal responsibilities, key records to examine and audit concerns, red flags for fraud to watch for, and what to do if people suspect fraud. The workshop is free of charge. Registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 11 via email at tughill@tughill.org or by phone at 1-888-785-2380.
