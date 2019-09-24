Saturday, Sept. 28 is National Hunting and Fishing Day in New York state.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New York residents can fish for free without a license in any of the 7,500 lakes and ponds or 70,000 miles of rivers and streams across the state on that date. Several events across the state are being hosted on National Hunting and Fishing Day to encourage more people, whether skilled or new to these sports, to get outdoors and enjoy the abundant hunting and fishing opportunities available across the State.
“Fishing and hunting are longstanding traditions in New York, with some of the best opportunities anywhere, and our state’s active sporting community is a very important partner in ongoing conservation efforts,” Cuomo said. “This Saturday, I encourage new and experienced anglers and hunters to get out and enjoy nature with family and friends by partaking in some of the events being held or enjoying time afield.”
National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September each year to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and target shooting. Hunting and fishing not only helps people get out into the ourdoors to see the state’s natural resources, but the sports also help boost the economy.
Cuomo said hunting and fishing build a sense of stewardship of fish and wildlife resources and habitats, provide an opportunity for experienced hunters and anglers to share their knowledge with others, and promote participation in hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting through the mentoring of young hunters and anglers.
New York’s hunters and anglers contribute an estimated $4.9 billion to the economy in spending, which supports more than 56,000 jobs and $623 million in state and local taxes.
