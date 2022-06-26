R. George and Edith Roesch under the pen name ‘the Wanderer’ were former columnists. Their column once was published in the Pulaski Democrat. In a March 28, 1973 issue, I found a compilation piece which ended with reference to my paternal grandfather fishing with him. I had heard per attorney Paul Shanahan my grandfather fished at Henderson Harbor, though I had never heard of his fishing in a remote spot in Oswego county.
The Roesch’s had a secluded spot off Lewis Road in Constantia. Wm. H. Bamerick, city of Syracuse special sessions court judge was with George on the Francis Pond. While fishing, a sudden rainstorm forced them to seek refuge ashore. George wrote, “with their backs to a tall pine tree,” soaked to the skin, he wondered what Bill was thinking. My grandfather said, “I have never before felt so close to our God.” No truer words recorded in memory for him.
A devout Irish Catholic, William was respectful of other religions and beliefs. I immediately associated George as a pious man, yet who was this person?
What other viewpoints did his columns contain?
In fishing for memories, to my jubilee, I discovered a second recollection to this fishing occurrence taking place sometime between 1947-’53 - his term of office on the bench. ‘The Wanderer’ of July 25, 1979 wrote a more descript accounting of that afternoon.
George opened he used to entertain his customers to fishing as a means “to get to know each other.” Rudolph George Roesch was founder of the Eraser Company and inventor of the ‘Rush Eraser’ used in special writing and drawing applications. George also took his friends to the quiet still of this woodland, wildlife fishing pond. While afloat in a flat bottom boat, I envision them casting around yellow and white lily pads for largemouth bass, yellow perch and bluegills.
My grandfather and him were members of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 5, Syracuse. He wrote of their friendship to espouse the sanctity of marriage and writing those words we say, “until death do us part.” His reference point uncertain, other than to think it was their faith belief. George continued “Bill was known always trying to keep families together and he did much good along that line.” Stories of my grandfather, both on and off the bench, reflected him as a peace-maker in taking after the heart, mind, soul and divinity of his patron saint Francis of Assisi.
George’s 1979 column included the same ferocity of the rainstorm and their silence awaiting its passage. “Near giant pine trees, we sat watching the lightning whipping the tree tops and listening to the roar of the thunder following each flash.” He concluded with slightly different wording of my grandfather saying, “George this is as close to God as I have ever been.” Truly a blessing to have found this story.
