OSWEGO COUNTY — Five projects in Oswego County are receiving money as part of the first round of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo stopped in Oswego Oct. 31 to announce the state is providing $43 million to advance 31 projects in Oswego and Cayuga counties. He launched REDI in May to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. These projects are hoped to shore up the properties along Lake Ontario in light of massive flooding in 2017 and 2019.
Identified by the communities and evaluated by state agency experts, the projects address both immediate and long-term resiliency needs, enhance economic development, protect critical infrastructure, incorporate green, natural, or nature-based features, and will help sustainably rebuild and enhance communities along the Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River shorelines.
Here are Oswego County projects receiving money:
- $6,500,000 for the International Pier Project in the city of Oswego to develop a waterfront pedestrian-friendly space with linkage to a city walking trail. The project includes installation of water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and electrical services, a gateway arch, vehicle parking and controls, relocation and replacement of boat slips, and protection of pier bulkhead and sidewalls for resilience.
- $6,100,000 for the Wright’s Landing Marina Project in the City of Oswego to elevate the marina and improve the resilience of the boardwalk, landscaping, “The Boathouse” restaurant, fire pit, and more.
- The $4,800,000 County Route 89 Project in the town of Oswego, will extend the existing sanitary sewer network to new housing for SUNY Oswego, as well as to the lakeshore commercial district, collecting wastewater from 78 properties. This project will provide a durable stormwater collection system for this community, improving the resiliency of adjacent properties and assets.
- $500,000 for the Camp Hollis Project in the town of Oswego will address shoreline stabilization to prevent septic system overflow in order to protect public health and safety of participants in the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau summer camp program.
- The $480,000 Joe Fultz Boulevard Project in the town of Scriba will protect the roadway and nearby homes. The project will first conduct an ecological assessment to identify proper drainage and connectivity between the lake and the nearby marsh, as well as dredging and improved road culverts.
Five REDI regions, comprised of eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets and public safety concerns. The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties.
The remaining balance, $235 million, has been allocated toward local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.
To identify projects, over the course of three months, REDI organized 25 stakeholder and community meetings and workshops with hundreds of local residents, convened more than 15 planning committee meetings, and directed New York state agency and engineering experts to expend thousands of hours to evaluate more than 500 projects proposed by communities.
The projects comprise a range of at-risk assets, including shoreline stabilization, public health and safety, critical water and wastewater infrastructure, marinas and harbors, and land loss/value, among other priorities, with an emphasis on natural or nature-based features and green infrastructure.
“Shoreline communities have faced tremendous challenges in recent years. That’s why we have taken aggressive action to help local governments, businesses, and homeowners with state support to improve resiliency and address the impact of flooding,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This targeted funding for projects in Cayuga and Oswego counties will address infrastructure needs to ensure sustainability long-term. These critical efforts will help to combat devastation from extreme weather events, strengthen our economy, and enhance quality of life for residents.”
“Two of the last three years have brought record-setting high water levels along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, damaging homes and infrastructure and dealing an economic blow to communities in these areas,” Cuomo said. “Trying times call for innovative solutions, and that’s why I directed 11 New York state agencies to mobilize their expertise and develop a suite of actions, with community input, that will create long-term sustainability. These critical projects will serve as the crucial next step in helping these shoreline communities achieve sustainability, resiliency, and economic vibrancy.”
