Five projects in Oswego County are receiving money as part of the first round of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo stopped in Oswego on Thursday to announce the state is providing $43 million to advance 31 projects in Oswego and Cayuga counties. The following Oswego County projects receiving money were highlighted in the presentation.
n $6.5 million for the International Pier Project in the city of Oswego to develop a waterfront pedestrian-friendly space with linkage to a city walking trail. The project includes installation of water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and electrical services, a gateway arch, vehicle parking and controls, relocation and replacement of boat slips, and protection of pier bulkhead and sidewalls for resilience.
n $6.1 million for the Wright’s Landing Marina Project in the City of Oswego to elevate the marina and improve the resilience of the boardwalk, landscaping, “The Boathouse” restaurant, fire pit, and more.
n $4.8 million for County Route 89 in the town of Oswego to extend the existing sanitary sewer network to new housing for SUNY Oswego, as well as to the lakeshore commercial district, collecting wastewater from 78 properties.
n $500,000 for Camp Hollis in the town of Oswego to address shoreline stabilization to prevent septic system overflow in order to protect public health and safety of participants in the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau summer camp program.
n $480,000 for Joe Fultz Boulevard Project in the town of Scriba to protect the roadway and nearby homes.
