OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging and meal contractor Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. will temporarily transition senior nutrition dining sites to drive-up only sites. This preventative and proactive measure is effective immediately to reduce the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus in the vulnerable senior population.
The five sites that will transition from congregate to drive-up service include Central Square, Fulton, Mexico, Parish and Phoenix. Meals will be brought out to those registered for a meal. Any participants that use the bus to get to the dining centers can contact the Office for the Aging to register for home-delivered meals by calling 315-349-3484.
Sara Sunday, director of the Office for the Aging, explained that home-delivered meal participants will continue to have their meals delivered with no change to service at this time. She also stressed that people should refrain from dropping into their office at this time. OFA staff are available to answer questions by calling at 315-349-3484.
“It’s important to remember that no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oswego County,” Sunday said. “However, we have a responsibility to follow procedures to protect our clients during these unusual circumstances.”
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information on COVID-19 and take these simple steps to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Get a flu shot.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
