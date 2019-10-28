WATERTOWN — Voters in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will help elect three state Supreme Court judges within the state’s Fifth Judicial District when they go to the polls Nov. 5.
In addition to those three counties, the Fifth Judicial District is comprised of Herkimer, Oneida, and Onondaga counties, with Supreme Court judges being elected by voters district-wide. In the upcoming election there are five candidates, with the top three vote-getters attaining seats. Voters will be able to cast votes for up to three candidates.
Two of the available seats have traditionally been held by a judge based in Syracuse, while the third has traditionally been held by a judge based in Utica.
One of the seats, traditionally a Utica seat, is currently held by Judge Bernadette Romano Clark, who is seeking re-election. A second seat, traditionally a Syracuse seat, is held by Judge Brian F. DeJoseph, who has reached the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70. The final seat, also traditionally a Syracuse seat, was held by Judge James C. Tormey III, who died in June.
Candidates for the 14-year seat include:
Robert E. Antonacci
County of residence: Onondaga
Current position: New York State senator
Education: Juris doctorate, Syracuse University College of Law
Party lines: Republican, Conservative Independence
Julie E. Cerio
County of residence: Onondaga
Current position: private practice attorney at Cerio Law Offices
Education: Juris doctorate, Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Party lines: Democrat
Bernadette Romano Clark
County of residence: Oneida
Current position: State Supreme Court judge
Education: Juris doctorate, Syracuse University College of Law
Party lines: Republican, Democrat, Conservative, Independence
Joseph E. Lamdendola
County of residence: Onondaga
Current position: General counsel, Empire State Supervisors & Administrators Association
Education: Juris doctorate, Tulane University Law School
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Rory A. McMahon
County of residence: Onondaga
Current position: Syracuse City Court judge
Education: Juris doctorate, Syracuse University College of Law
Party lines: Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.