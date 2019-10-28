Five to vie for three state Supreme Court seats
WATERTOWN — Voters in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will help elect three state Supreme Court judges within the state’s Fifth Judicial District when they go to the polls Nov. 5.

In addition to those three counties, the Fifth Judicial District is comprised of Herkimer, Oneida, and Onondaga counties, with Supreme Court judges being elected by voters district-wide. In the upcoming election there are five candidates, with the top three vote-getters attaining seats. Voters will be able to cast votes for up to three candidates.

Two of the available seats have traditionally been held by a judge based in Syracuse, while the third has traditionally been held by a judge based in Utica.

One of the seats, traditionally a Utica seat, is currently held by Judge Bernadette Romano Clark, who is seeking re-election. A second seat, traditionally a Syracuse seat, is held by Judge Brian F. DeJoseph, who has reached the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70. The final seat, also traditionally a Syracuse seat, was held by Judge James C. Tormey III, who died in June.

Candidates for the 14-year seat include:

Robert E. Antonacci

County of residence: Onondaga

Current position: New York State senator

Education: Juris doctorate, Syracuse University College of Law

Party lines: Republican, Conservative Independence

Julie E. Cerio

County of residence: Onondaga

Current position: private practice attorney at Cerio Law Offices

Education: Juris doctorate, Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School

Party lines: Democrat

Bernadette Romano Clark

County of residence: Oneida

Current position: State Supreme Court judge

Education: Juris doctorate, Syracuse University College of Law

Party lines: Republican, Democrat, Conservative, Independence

Joseph E. Lamdendola

County of residence: Onondaga

Current position: General counsel, Empire State Supervisors & Administrators Association

Education: Juris doctorate, Tulane University Law School

Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Independence

Rory A. McMahon

County of residence: Onondaga

Current position: Syracuse City Court judge

Education: Juris doctorate, Syracuse University College of Law

Party lines: Democrat

