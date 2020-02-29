Five win cash prizes in St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle “Early Bird” drawing

OSWEGO – Five ticket holders for this year’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle had their ticket numbers as part of the special “Early Bird” drawing.
Everyone who purchased “Bundle of Bucks” charity raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 had their ticket numbers entered in a drawing to be among five to win $100 each.
The five winning ticket numbers in the “Early Bird” drawing as picked by St. Luke resident Richard Wheeler are; 175; 808; 143; 749; and 171. Their tickets, along with all others purchased by the time of the big May 2 “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing will be entered to win a share of a prize pot totaling $25,000, which includes a $10,000 grand prize payout.
To purchase raffle tickets directly stop in at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons or St. Francis Commons in Oswego. To have ticket applications mailed, call 315-342-3166. Ticket applications can also be downloaded at www.stlukehs.com.
The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is $50 per ticket; only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Every raffle ticket is eligible for all 15 of the cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle help support resident programs and services provided by local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring; St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.
Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing party taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at the Elks Lodge in Oswego. The raffle drawing party is an afternoon of free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and the big prize drawings. People must be 18 years or older to participate. People do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win.
