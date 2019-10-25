OSWEGO COUNTY - In addition to choosing a new Family Court judge, county legislators, three state Supreme Court justices and filling various town offices, Oswego County residents also will decide Nov. 5 if county legislators should have four-year terms in office.
The county Legislature voted July 25 to approve a local law increasing the term of office for county legislators from two years to four years, pending approval by voters. So on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, voters will decide if legislators should serve two-year terms — as they do now — or four-year terms.
The ballot question will be on the back of the paper ballot voters will receive, so remember once voting on the candidates is complete, turn the ballot over.
Voters get a chance to vote on this issue because the county Legislature previously approved the measure.
During the vote on this issue in the county Legislature, 18 Republicans voted for the law and five Democrats voted against it. Two Republican legislators, Roy Reehil, R-Cleveland, and Shane Broadwell, R-Scriba, were absent at that July meeting.
Minority Leader and Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said Democrats were not against the measure going up to a vote of the people. But they were voting no because of the language in the referendum. He said he and other Democrats — Thomas Drumm of Oswego, Marie Schadt of the town of Oswego, Daniel Farfaglia of Fulton and Heather DelConte of Volney — wanted more than just an increase in the length of term. They wanted term limits and a reduction in the number of legislators on the legislature.
But when these items were brought up at previous meetings, the Republican majority on the legislature did not approve.
Republicans have said in the past that increasing the terms to four years would make things easier during election years. Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, said with the recent change in the state election calendar, petitions to run for election have to be circulated in February and March, which leaves legislators with only 13 months between being elected and then having to start working for re-election.
With a four-year term, Wilbur said legislators would have time to settle into their jobs, learn about the county operations and visit all the county departments long before they have to start running for re-election.
Under the local law drawn up to increase the term for legislators, if the matter is approved by voters in November, the measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2020. So this means all people running for legislator in November (all 25 district seats are up for election) would be running for four-year seats.
Democrats said during the July legislature meeting that they do not like this timing, stating if voters approve the measure in the November vote, it shouldn’t take effect until the next election cycle — namely for those running in 2020.
