OSWEGO — Jason Purtell entered his senior campaign with a renewed sense of urgency this fall, and the rest of the Oswego boys varsity cross country team has followed course.
The Buccaneers entered the week with a 5-1 overall record to pace the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division. They are scheduled to square off with Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday, aiming for the program’s first-ever victory over the perennial league power.
Purtell has provided two top finishes along with a second-place showing to highlight Oswego’s wins, four of which came through sweeping a pair of tri-meets.
The former two-time Section 3 cross country qualifier said that he believes the looming threat of the season being canceled due to COVID-19 has prompted him and his teammates to maintain a competitive mindset every day this fall.
“This year has been really fun because everyone is more competitive at practice and in races, there’s a chance our season could get canceled at any moment, so we’re just trying to make the best out of it at all times,” Purtell said.
“It’s been scary,” he added. “We’re all working out butts off every practice and showing improvement every race, so I think it would be sad to see all that potential go to waste.”
Oswego first-year head coach, Dom Pike, who has been involved with the program for four decades as an assistant as well as a track and field coach, said that he has also witnessed an improved sense of focus throughout the squad and a shared desire to shine during the unique fall slate.
Pike took note of the perfect attendance rate during the team’s first scheduled Saturday practice, which he said is a rarity in past years for the program.
“The kids, I really feel they’re more focused because they waited so long to do something, and they understand what’s at risk and what they could lose,” Pike said.
“It’s a tough time for everybody, but we’re just glad that we’re running and that the kids are participating, I’ve coached for 40 years, and our attendance rate is higher than I’ve ever had.”
That competitive edge begins with Purtell — a fourth-year varsity runner and returning team captain. The senior standout placed 16th in the Section 3 Class A championship race as a sophomore in 2018, and placed 18th in Class B as a freshman the year prior.
Purtell has long desired to continue his running career in college and said that his goals for his senior season with the Buccaneers — to help lead a successful team and gain more notoriety among college recruiters — remain the same as they did prior to COVID-19 altering the schedule.
The state, Section 3, and league championship meets were all called off due to the coronavirus. Oswego is scheduled to end the season by hosting Cortland Tuesday.
“I don’t think my mindset has changed very much, I mostly came out to work hard and try to impress (college) coaches this year,” Purtell said. “I was thinking about colleges (entering the fall) and just hoping that we would have a season so coaches could see me.”
Purtell is also a standout distance runner for the Buccaneers track and field team. He has a pair of top-10 finishes in the Section 3 Class A championships for the 1,600, and he also competed in the 3,200 at the indoor sectional championships as a freshman.
Purtell opted to play basketball last winter but plans to rejoin the indoor track team for this season, if the sport is given state clearance to compete this winter, to further aid his chances of landing with a college running program. Purtell identified the University at Buffalo and Oneonta State as two of his top choices.
“He was out of (organized) running since last October, and he’s worked really hard this season to get back where he was,” Pike said. “He’s right about to where he was last year and there’s still room to improve, and he’s working hard to do that. He leads every run, every day, wherever we are. He’ll beat the rest of the kids in sometimes by a mile because he wants it so bad.”
Pike added: “He knows the only way colleges are going to look at him is if he turns in good times. There are no championship meets for scouting, so he knows if he posts some strong times, colleges are going to start looking at him, and I really think he’s capable of being a great college runner.”
Seniors Gretchen Dowd and Matthew Chubon have also been key veteran leaders along with Purtell, according to Pike, while senior track standout Ben Lewis is one of the many first-time participants that has helped boost the Buccaneers.
Lewis switched from soccer this fall in effort to help with his track and field aspirations. He is one of several newcomers for the boys and girls teams that previously excelled in different sports, joining junior Sydney DeLapp, who is a two-time state qualifier in girls swimming.
The girls swim season was postponed by the state to the Fall II season in March, prompting DeLapp and several teammates to join cross country.
“I’m just glad that we’re participating, glad we’re able to give kids the opportunity, and I’m happy to see so many new kids trying the sport and to see what it’s like,” Pike said. “For my first season as head coach, I couldn’t have had a better experience with these kids.”
