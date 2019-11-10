BREWERTON - The Fort Brewerton Historical Society has two events coming up in November and December.
The society is hosting “Colonial Cooking” from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Attendees will learn the ways of 18th century cooking and recipes made over an open fire.
The society will kick off its 50/50 raffle at that time. This date is also the society’s annual meeting at which new board members will be selected. Anyone who wants to be a board member, call (315) 668-8801.
Refreshments will be served at the Colonial Cooking event. A donation of $3 per person or $8 per family is requested.
Also, the Fort Brewerton Historical Society will celebrate its “Colonial Christmas Event” from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum, 9 U.S. Route 11.
Those coming to the event will experience holiday dessert table settings from the 18th century. Raffle tickets for the 50/50 will be sold and children can meet and learn about the original Saint Nicholas from the 13th century.
Children will receive (chocolate) Gold Coins from the gracious Saint Nicholas.
Enjoy the holiday spirit the “Old fashioned way” with gingerbread, Pfeffernusse, holiday fruitcake, hot mulled cider and more. Donations are $3 per person or $8 per family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.