CENTRAL SQUARE — Dave Sciera proudly followed in his father’s footsteps as an athletic trainer but undoubtedly left his own unique mark during his 26 years at Paul V. Moore High School.
Sciera resigned from his post as the Central Square athletic trainer in early September and was recently presented with the Section 3 Service Award at the Tailwater Lodge in Pulaski, an honor that was voted on by athletic directors throughout the region to recognize the recipient’s years of dedication to high school athletics.
Sciera has also worked full-time as a physical therapist at an outpatient orthopedic sports medicine clinic throughout his tenure as the Redhawks trainer and will remain in that position.
“I made (the decision) just before the season started this year, that’s how much I was wrestling with it, whether I should keep going or not, because I enjoy so much working with the kids and the coaches and doing what I do up here,” said Sciera, a 56-year-old Cortland native who has lived with his family in DeWitt for more than two decades.
“It’s been a great experience and if I had to do it all over again I would,” he added. “It’s hard to describe, but being with the kids every day and around them and the coaches, it keeps you young. It’s a lot of hard work, you’re here after hours and you’re getting home late, you’re standing out in crappy weather most of the time, but when it comes down to it, it’s all worth it because you’re having fun with the kids and looking out for their health.”
Sciera was involved in football, wrestling, and lacrosse while growing up in the Cortland-Homer area and attended Cornell University to study in their school of human ecology. He then transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University to complete his degree in physical therapy.
After working for a few years in the field, Sciera opted to return to school to earn his degree in athletic training from Indiana State University.
Sciera’s father, John, was head athletic trainer at Cortland State University and launched the state’s first athletic training curriculum at the college. John Sciera was also one of the founding members and the inaugural president of the NYS Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Dave Sciera said that his dad encouraged him to enter a different field of medicine with steadier hours and higher pay, but he hoped to ply his trade in the sporting world. Dave Sciera also believed in his father’s vision of every school in the state employing a full-time athletic trainer, and still hopes to see that goal completed at Central Square and other districts.
“I was around athletic training all my life, really, and kind of followed in my dad’s footsteps,” Dave Sciera said. “I started out by going into physical therapy and then I kind of backtracked and said: ‘You know, I think I want to do this as well.’ So I went back to graduate school and got my degree in athletic training.”
Sciera returned to the area after completing his education and started working for Onondaga Sports Medicine, which contracted trainers to various high schools in the area. Sciera said he worked in a few different districts before ending up at Central Square on a permanent basis in 1993.
He has built numerous close bonds throughout the district and surrounding community during that period, including strong connections with high school nurse Jill Murphy and current athletic director James Drancsak, which were among the most cherished aspects of his position.
“That camaraderie is probably the most rewarding and fun part about it,” Sciera said. “Over the years I’ve developed so many relationships with kids and their families. It got to the point where I started cycling in, seeing the kids of the kids that I had treated earlier, so seeing their kids was kind of cool. I’ll miss the relationships and the fun times with the kids and the coaches mostly, and the other ancillary relationships you develop with the administrative staff.”
Sciera has used innovative techniques throughout his career such as creating unique pads and protective gear, and utilizing a variety of different tape jobs to help athletes return to their respective sports safely.
He drew from his knowledge and experience of physical therapy to form unique rehab programs for specific athletes and injuries, and is most proud of the school’s implementation of its current concussion protocol and other return-to-play programs that were enacted in order to ensure athletes are at full health before playing again.
Sciera would visit the school a few days per week for visitation hours with athletes in the beginning of his tenure, and attend high school football, wrestling and lacrosse home games. The position has since evolved to roughly 25 per hours week (1,000 hours per school year) and the trainer is required on premises for almost all high school sporting events at each grade level.
Drancsak said that when he spoke to other administrators in the section prior to taking over as Central Square athletic director five years ago, Sciera was constantly mentioned and described by some as “the best trainer in the world.”
Drancsak said that he believes Sciera built a rarely-witnessed level of trust within the community through his nearly three decades of commitment.
“I think the thing that makes Dave special is that he’s very personable and he’s a really nice person,” Drancsak said. “He is without a doubt all for the kids and the safety of the kids. It’s easy to be pressured from people to get kids back onto the field, from coaches, parents, or players, but Dave does not get pressured. He is making the decision based on what’s in the best interest of the kid, period, and he has a way of telling people that so they understand it. He’s a calming voice so the parents don’t get rattled and the kids being treated for injuries don’t get rattled.”
Sciera said he plans to continue working his full-time job as a physical therapist and is unsure of any other future plans regarding athletic training. He lives in DeWitt with his wife, Ann, and they are parents to a 29-year-old son, Jeff, and 22-year-old daughter, Kate.
