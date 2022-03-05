Former Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe trains NY City’s FDNY

OSWEGO COUNTY – Former Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe, presently with CiTi BOCES as a public safety instructor, was recently asked to provide training to probably the best-known fire department in the world, the New York City Fire Department, the famed FDNY.
He along with two other fire veterans were down in New York City for a week providing that training. Here’s what he had to say about the experience:
“It was a good week,” Eiffe said. “We got there Sunday, Jan. 30. We spent Monday through Friday with 22 FDNY (Fire Department of New York) battalion chiefs. They were newly-promoted battalion chiefs, and basically, they were kind of a test class, if you will, for State Fire, because normally they do their own training in-house. This is the first time State Fire has gone down to give them a fire officer curriculum.
“Basically, what FDNY is trying to do is they’re trying to work with State Fire now in order to get their officers national certifications, which they do not get in-house at FDNY. So, State Fire sent three of us instructors down to give them a mid-level management fire officer class, which, quite honestly, was below their working level, but is the next step, or cog in the wheel, if you will, for fire officer after you get your initial training as a new lieutenant.” This is a necessary step in order to go on to a higher level class toward their national certification, Eiffe said.
“So, they’ve actually asked me to come back down in April again,” he continued. “And this time we’re going to be doing a class for FDNY’s captains, so, the captain level, which is below battalion chief. It goes lieutenant to start, captain, battalion chief, and then it would be deputy chief, and then chief of fire down there. But they have…where a small department could often have only one deputy chief, they have probably over 50.
“It’s a five-day program, eight-hour classes. It’s all classroom-based. It was a good first test run for the state to be able to form a relationship with the FDNY, and as we go along, we’ll start working our way down in rank, and the junior officers will start getting the fire officer program and they’ll come out with a national certification that gets certified by State Fire. It’ll go down to lieutenant level. In New York state, there are four fire officer classes: there’s fire officer one, two, three, and four. Four is like a master’s degree level program, and fire officer one is the basic fire officer class for newly-promoted lieutenants. So, it’s from one end of the scale to the other.
“We had 22 battalion chiefs, and we gave them the fire officer two program. Fire officer two is a mid-management level class. It’s designed for captains.”
And how did they do in it?
“They did very well,” Eiffe said. “I mean, all FDNY battalion chiefs have to have bachelor’s degrees in order to even take the test for promotion. So, we had a very good class. They did well. It was kind of like the litmus test for State Fire to go in there and see how we can integrate with FDNY and the way they do things, ‘cause they are a completely different animal in terms of being the largest fire department in the United States, and they have their own way of doing things.”
How many people in FDNY?
“They have 16,000 total workforce. I believe 4,000 to 5,000 are civilian, and the rest are uniformed. So, 11,000 to 12,000 uniformed.”
What do you do at BOCES?
“After I retired from the fire department here in Fulton,” Eiffe said, “I was contacted about a job opening in the public safety program at BOCES. So, I’m an instructor for the program. I teach the fire side. We have juniors and seniors in high school that come to our program. They’re interested in careers in public safety, fire, law, EMS, and some military. So, I teach the fire side of the program, and we expose them to the career in firefighting.”
How long were you a firefighter in Fulton?
“Almost 20 years, and I retired as the fire chief.”
Did they have many stories to tell down in New York aside from that of 9/11?
“Well, the unique thing about when you’re involved with FDNY,” Eiffe explained, “usually when there’s a tragic event or something makes the national news, it’s usually something that happens at FDNY or New York City. When you’re in a classroom full of battalion chiefs who, on any given YouTube video that you pull up for any major incident in New York City, there’s always someone in the room that was either directly involved with the event, or has a connection to the event, and you just don’t get that anywhere else in the United States. They’re the biggest, busiest department within the United States of America and probably the world. When we’re training and we see YouTube videos, all we see is the video. We don’t know the back story, and we weren’t involved. When you’re in a classroom with FDNY, and you’re surrounded by those folks, there’s a good chance that one of them was involved directly or indirectly.”
When you were down there, wasn’t that close to the time of that horrible fire there where 19 people died?
“We got there just after,” Eiffe said. “It happened a week before. They go to work. They’re a big city, a big department. There’s a lot going on. When they go to work, they literally go to work. They don’t have too much down time there. With that, there’s a lot of experience. They see a lot of work for sure. They are definitely a different animal when it comes to the fire service. There’s nobody you can compare them to, except for themselves.”
Did they have anything to say about that fire?
“Obviously, some of them were involved. They didn’t talk too much of it. When they wanted to sidebar and offer a story, we surely listened, but we didn’t ask about it.”
You’re down there to teach them, but did you learn anything from them?
“Absolutely,” Eiffe responded. “I don’t feel like we were there necessarily teaching them anything. We were navigating them through a curriculum that they were more than equipped to handle. We probably learned as much, if not more, than they did, just with the experience and the stories and operations and that kind of stuff. It was definitely an education for everybody involved.”
Three of you went down, where were the other two from?
“The other instructor was the Deputy State Fire Administrator. His name is Steve Napolitano. And the other instructor, the lead instructor was a retired fire chief from the city of Watertown.”
Where was Steve Napolitano from?
“Before he got Deputy State Fire Head, he was the fire chief in the city of Batavia. So, we had a pretty experienced group of instructors. And we learned just as much as we were down there to facilitate.”
How many fire departments in New York state have that national certification?
“Most everybody that takes the officer certification class ends up with the national certification. It wasn’t always that way. So, it’s an individual certification, not a department certification. Fire officer one is mandatory in the state of New York if you’re a career department and you promote someone to lieutenant, it’s mandatory. Fire officer two and three are only mandatory if they’re looking to advance to the fire chief level.”
