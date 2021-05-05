Former Fulton school bus driver charged with sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old student

OSWEGO – Federal agents arrested a Fulton school bus driver April 29 for allegedly sexually exploiting a 12-year-old student, bribing the child to exchange sexually explicit self-portraits and videos in exchange for nicotine, cash, and other gifts.
Frederick Haresign, 61, of Oswego was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a federal crime, punishable by a minimum of 15 years up to 30 years in federal prison.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick, “on or about April 19, 2021, a parent reported that her child rode a school bus driven by Haresign for a school district in the Northern District of New York. The parent reported the victim told her that Haresign had asked the victim for pictures in exchange for gifts.
“The complaint indicates that it happened in Oswego County,” Southwick said. “He’s held without bail pending a hearing.”
Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino confirmed Haresign drove for Golden Sun Bus Service, a company the Fulton City School District contracts with to transport Fulton’s students to school.
“I sent a letter out to the entire community,” Pulvino said. “It was on our Facebook page and everything else. Everybody knew him as Fred. He worked for them (Golden Sun) for a long time. We’re working closely with authorities and we followed all of our procedures. It’s unconscionable anytime anything like that happens.”
According to the criminal complaint filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, law enforcement interviewed the victim on or about April 20, 2021 and April 22. The alleged exploitation took place four years earlier in 2017.
According to the victim, Haresign provided the victim with a digital Nikon Coolpix camera and asked that the victim take sexually explicit self-portraits and return the camera to him. Thereafter, for a period of approximately eight months, the victim allegedly created those images and videos every couple of days and provided those images and videos to Haresign.
In connection with a search of his residence, which turned up the camera containing sexually explicit photos of the victim, Haresign admitted to the crime saying he kept the photos for his own sexual gratification. In the background of three of the photographs found – dated in 2017 – a school bus seat is visible.
“Haresign was taken into custody by federal agents,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Southwick said, “and then he had an arraignment on his complaint, we call it an initial appearance, in front of a U.S. Magistrate judge. Because of COVID, our court appearances, with some very limited exceptions, are now all by video, virtual, until such time as the courts reopen more normally. At the initial appearance, the assistant U.S. attorney moved for Haresign’s detention, and then he’s entitled to a hearing within a few days. At that hearing, the court will consider, will hear the evidence that’s proffered by the prosecutor, and hear from the defendant and defense attorney. They’ll be looking at risk of flight and danger to the community. Those are the two standards that our judges have to consider for detention or not. This is the type of case where detention is permitted under the law. It’s not mandatory, but it’s permitted. If the court finds we’ve made a strong enough case for detention, then he’ll be held without bail until the case is over with. The alternative would be to release him under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Department.
“Our bail statute, we call the detention statute, is very different than New York state’s in this regard,” Southwick explained. “It was different even before bail reform. In New York state, the only thing that the court was permitted to consider under the old bail law was what are the conditions necessary for the defendant to return to court? That was the only consideration, and they would look at the defendant’s criminal record, including any bench warrants or arrest warrants that had been issued, failures to appear in court, that kind of thing, and set bail accordingly. After the bail reform act was passed in New York, I’m told, there are categories of offenses for which bail is not permitted. The defendant has to be released. I don’t know this would be one of them under state law. Under federal law, the judge, under our bail statute, considers two different things. The first is danger to the community or any individual person. And that can cover a lot of different things. It can cover a lengthy criminal record, it can cover the likelihood to reoffend, a whole host of things. And then, the other thing is more like what New York used to have, risk of flight, whether they’re going to come back to court or not. So, the court can consider both of those. We have the burden of proof at a detention hearing to make out a case for those. If the court feels we’ve presented enough evidence to meet the standard, then the defendant can be held without bail, no bail at all, until the pendency of the case is over with. We don’t do cash bail here, we never have, there’s ways to do it, but it’s very rare here. So, you’re usually either held without bail, or you are released under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Department There’s lots of different conditions that can be imposed, electronic home confinement, curfews, reporting, drug testing.
“The charge is a completely federal one, which means the whole thing will be handled in U.S. District Court. Any proceedings from here on in, which are very similar to New York, trial, motions, everything would be handled at District Court, federal court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.