Jack Proud, who served the Mexico area as Oswego County legislator and a long-time English teacher, died Tuesday.
Proud, 84, had suffered a stroke last year.
Proud served in the legislature for more than 20 years. He was first elected to the legislature in 1995 and took office in January 1996. He represented most of the town of Mexico and a part of the town of Richland in District 7. He retired from the legislature at the end of 2017.
Proud served in many capacities while on the legislature. He said he threw his hat in the ring a few times to become legislature chairman, but he did it mostly so the Republican caucus would have a choice for chairman. He was been a long-time chairman of the legislature’s health committee and was so revered in the health field in the county that when he retired, they named the street leading into the county health department site John Proud Drive.
He was majority leader in the late ‘90s and early ‘2000s.
Proud grew up in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School and SUNY Oswego. He began his education career as a teacher at Mexico High School in 1958 and retired in 1994. He taught English in grades seven through 12, was curriculum director, assistant high school principal and then high school principal. He also coached football and basketball.
