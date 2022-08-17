OSWEGO – Nine months after elbowing a 13-year-old boy in the face for alleged disruptive behavior at the city’s Halloween “Creepy Crawl,” former city DPW commissioner, 51-year-old Thomas Kells, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and the reduced charge of second-degree harassment Aug. 9 in Oswego City Court.

Most of the court proceeding was held behind closed doors as a deal between Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes, Kells’ attorney, and the Hon. David H. Hawthorne was worked out. Those 20 minutes were followed by five more as Kells and his attorney retired to a private back room before coming before the judge to make his plea, accept the court’s judgment, and apologize to his victim.

