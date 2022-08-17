OSWEGO – Nine months after elbowing a 13-year-old boy in the face for alleged disruptive behavior at the city’s Halloween “Creepy Crawl,” former city DPW commissioner, 51-year-old Thomas Kells, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and the reduced charge of second-degree harassment Aug. 9 in Oswego City Court.
Most of the court proceeding was held behind closed doors as a deal between Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes, Kells’ attorney, and the Hon. David H. Hawthorne was worked out. Those 20 minutes were followed by five more as Kells and his attorney retired to a private back room before coming before the judge to make his plea, accept the court’s judgment, and apologize to his victim.
According to DA Oakes, “Mr. Kells plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, one of the two misdemeanors he was charged with, and he also plead guilty to harassment in the second degree, a violation, which is a lesser charge than the assault in the third degree (a class A misdemeanor) that he was (originally) charged with. Both charges stem from the same basic conduct: the allegation that he had elbowed the juvenile in the face. Basically, we asked the court to adjourn sentencing for 90 days to see if Mr. Kells has complied with certain conditions that we set forth. One of those conditions, he’s already done. We asked for a substance abuse violation because there was an allegation that he was drinking that night. So, we wanted to make sure that wasn’t an issue. His attorney provided me with that evaluation. There’s no treatment recommended. We’ve asked for him to attend and complete an anger management course, which he’s going to do in the next 90 days. He is going to perform a total of 125 hours of community service. He’s already completed 54.5 of those hours. So, he’s going to do the balance of that. Additionally, he’s going to make a $1,500 donation to the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center, which works for providing counseling and services to abused kids. Additionally, he’s going to provide $3,500 to his attorney, who’s going to place it in an escrow account, basically on behalf of his victim. So far, this victim’s not had any out-of-pocket medical expenses. The young man was traumatized by this incident, and I’ve talked with his guardians about getting engaged in counseling. Realizing they don’t have insurance for that, the bills can be submitted directly (to Kells’ lawyer), and basically, $3,500 in counseling will be covered out of that. If for some reason he doesn’t get engaged in counseling, or is able to get it through school or through even the Child Advocacy Center, and they don’t use that money, at the end of the year, whatever’s left over will get donated in the child’s name to the Child Advocacy Center. So, essentially it ends up being a total cost of $5,000 to Mr. Kells, the 125 hours community service, the substance abuse evaluation, which was favorable to him, anger management treatment, and that essentially, he’s going to be back here in court on Nov. 10. He will have to be here in person with his attorney to give the court an update as to how much was done, what he accomplished so far. At that point, it’ll be adjourned another 90 days with the idea that it would keep being adjourned so long as he’s complying with the terms up to a year from today’s date. If he appears and he’s met all of his obligations, paid all the monies, done all the community service, and has not got in any kind of trouble, hasn’t been re-arrested, essentially the misdemeanor plea (on endangering the welfare of a child) will be vacated at that point or withdrawn and then he’ll be sentenced to an unconditional discharge on the harassment in the second degree.
“A year from now, if he’s done everything he’s supposed to do, that means for a year he’s got this hanging over his head, so he commits any other offenses, commits any other violations, essentially then the endangering the welfare and the harassment charges would remain, would become permanent, and then the court could sentence him on endangering the welfare of a child, for which he could get up to a year in jail and up to three years probation. Part of what we talked about (in the judge’s chambers) is he doesn’t have a criminal history up to this point, he was gainfully employed by the city, he lost a six-figure job with the city. One of the things the judge mentioned when we were talking in chambers was that this was a big penalty, though not imposed by the court, it was a consequence of his own doing. I’ve been in constant contact with the victim’s guardians to make sure they are comfortable with these terms and conditions, and one of the main things they were looking for was to have Mr. Kells apologize, which he did in court. It was a brief apology, but I was able to talk to the boy, the victim, a little bit afterwards. I asked, ‘Did you hear?’ He said, “Yeah, I heard it.’ And I think that was significant, one, for him to get the apology personally, but for him to also see that even adults when they mess up, they have to own it, accept responsibility, and show contrition for it. The boy is very happy to have this done, and that was the other benefit for him is that if this wasn’t resolved by plea and going to trial, he would have to come into court to hear Mr. Kells explain what happened that night. And so, he’s happy to get to move on from here and put this behind him.
“One of the things that I mentioned to the judge in chambers and one of the things I talked to his attorney about, part of it was the act of actually striking the boy, but part of what really irritated me about the case and bothered me about his conduct was that the victim and his friend who was there said immediately Mr. Kells said, ‘Well, you tripped and fell. That’s how you got hurt.’ When he spoke to police that evening, he essentially fabricated an excuse how–he really downplayed it–the kid did it to himself. Thankfully, the city had placed closed-circuit television cameras for the event in order to record it, and they were able to find it on videotape to see it live, so to speak, to see how it played out, and it was unprovoked, and it was uncalled for. And it was without warning. And it was a pretty violent elbow to the face. And the boy’s head, when he got hit, just snapped back. It was just very, very fortunate he didn’t have more significant injuries. It’s frustrating to see any adult do that to a child.”
As to whether the victim’s family was considering suing Kells or the city for further damages, Oakes couldn’t comment. “That gets into civil law questions that we can’t even talk about,” he said.
