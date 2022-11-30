Foster and adoptive parent orientation program

MEXICO – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent.
Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact Patricia Pennock by Thursday, Dec. 1 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address.
