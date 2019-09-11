Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Interstate 81 near Pulaski.
State police said a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Darien H. Hill, 22, of Watertown, was traveling northbound in the driving lane. Troopers said she was preoccupied on her cell phone and swerved to avoid striking a 2019 Toyota pickup truck operated by Joseph F. Thompson, 50, of Coatesville, Pa.
Hill lost control of her car and struck Thompson's pickup truck, a guide rail and eventually came to rest facing south in the northbound lane.
A 2017 Subaru, operated by Amber L. Mitchell, 21, of Fort Drum, was traveling northbound in the passing lane, unaware of the Malibu involved in the previous crash and struck the Malibu, veered into the driving lane and subsequently hit the rear of a tow truck which was parked on the east shoulder of the driving lane.
Hill was issued three tickets: operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile telephone, and misdemeanor counts of aggravated unlicensed operation second degree and aggravated unlicensed operation third degree.
Hill was not injured in the crash.
Mitchell was taken by Northern Oswego County Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with internal injuries. Maddison A. Johnson, 21, a passenger in Mitchell’s vehicle, was taken by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, treated and released. A 1-year-old child, also a passenger in Mitchell's vehicle, was also taken by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Department in Syracuse for a minor facial injury.
A front-seat passenger in the tow truck, Mikayla R Ames, 20, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with a minor head injury. She was treated and released.
The investigation is continuing.
