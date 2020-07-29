MEXICO – Four people made it to shore safely Saturday night, July 25, after their boat struck a submerged object, took on water, and capsized in Lake Ontario not far off Mexico Point.
According to Oswego County Sheriffs, who responded to a 911 call for help, the four where returning from a fishing trip around 9:53 p.m. when the accident occurred. All four were able to swim ashore.
No charges were filed. According to police, neither alcohol nor drugs were involved. Police listed the contributing factors as “improper lookout” and that the boat “struck an underwater object.” The damaged boat was later towed to shore.
Police are not releasing the names of those involved as there were no charges or injuries.
