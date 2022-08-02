Fox Pest Control is the newest donor to Fulton Block Builders

Steve Fisher, FOX Pest Control branch manager makes a corporate donation to Fulton Block Builders.

Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Director was surprised to receive a phone call from Grayson Thiel of Fox Pest Control wanting to donate $300 to FBB. “Fox Pest Control has a location in Syracuse and each month we like to sponsor local organizations that are making a difference in the community. I recently came across your website and love what you are doing to reshape Fulton one block at a time. That is a great mission!” said Thiel.

After working in the pest control industry for years, brothers-in-law Mike Romney and Bryant White opened the first Fox Pest Control branch in 2012. They founded their company on the belief that hard work and integrity would enable them to grow their business successfully. Fox now numbers more than 30 branches, all owned and operated by local residents.

