Frank Castiglia Jr. is the Democratic, Conservative, independent candidate running for the county legislature’s 25th District seat, representing the people of portions of Fulton. He is facing incumbent Republican Legislator Ralph Stacy Jr.
The following was submitted by Frank Castiglia Jr.:
My name is Frank Castiglia Jr. I am running for Oswego County Legislator in the 25th District!
What do I stand for?
ACCOUNTABLITY!
REDUCTION IN GOVERNMENT!
TRANSPARENCY!
VALUE ADDED SPENDING!
1. I ask questions about any and all spending of Taxpayer money. Holding those presenting the spending ACCOUNTABLE for the use of taxpayer money. If I don’t agree with their spending, I present an alternate avenue.
2. Services are not the cause of the high cost in Oswego County. It is the cost of Government itself! Oswego County has almost twice as many Legislators as Onondaga County and has a population ½ the size. The cities of Fulton and Oswego do not need 4 Legislators to representing them on the Legislature. They only need one for each side of the river.
3. Information is the friend of the taxpayer and the enemy of the politician. I believe that knowledge of what is happening with the taxpayer’s money is vital to the taxpayer. Transparency of all actions is the key to knowing what is being done with the taxpayer’s money.
4. Spending taxpayer money to benefit the few at a cost to the many is Non-value added spending. I feel that any spending of taxpayer money should add to the services to the taxpayer. Many times the spending of taxpayer money is the result of a pet project of the few not a need for the many.
I was a three term Legislator, I stepped down in 2019. These are a few of my key accomplishments during my time in office:
1. 1st-term: I voted NO on a 30-cent surcharge addition to everyone’s cell phone bill. I stated we should go after the state to release $1.4 million in surcharges collected by the State.
2. 1st-term: worked with the City in a letter writing campaign to advance the Rt. 3 project on East Broadway by one year.
3. 1st-term: I voted NO on a Storage area addition to the Fire School Training Center costing over $20,000; suggested renting an AVARDI storage container for 20 years.
4. 1st-term: Completed Pelletier Program in 9 months paying for it myself, saving the taxpayers $5,000.
5. Argued on the floor of the Legislature against a resolution to give 10% of the County’s share of all PILOT money to the Oswego County IDA, stating we were the only county that would be doing that. They stopped the agreement after 5 years, but the County paid them over $1,000,000.
6. 2nd term: Secured a tipping fee discount with the county landfill for the asbestos disposal saving the taxpayers of Fulton $1,000,000 and thereby further expediting the demo of the Nestle site for the building of the Aldi’s store, which helped to increase the tax base in Fulton.
7. 2nd-term: worked with the Oswego County Landbank to obtain vacant property in the City of Fulton saving the City at least $50,000 in demo costs.
8. 2nd-term: suggested the City of Fulton stop paying a $10,000 fee to the Oswego County IDA, stating the City was the only municipality in Oswego County paying that fee. The city stopped, thereby saving the city $10,000 a year.
9. 3rd-term: Voted NO on the floor on a resolution that would allow the County to collect an additional 1% sales tax. Argued to cut expenditures not raise taxes.
10. 3rd-term: Challenged the building of a walkway bridge during the repair of Rt. 41A bridge whose purpose was mainly for a high-ranking elected official to mow a lawn. I won my argument and gained a second public hearing and the project was voted down, saving the taxpayers over $80,000.
11. 3rd-term: voted NO again for the 4th time on a budget that included raises for Legislators, stating we should be reducing the size of the Legislature not increasing the costs to the taxpayers.
If you agree with what I stand for and you would like me to stand for you again. Please vote for me in November. Your vote counts; make it count for me.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
