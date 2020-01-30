OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., will serve a free dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The menu will be roast pork with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, dessert and beverage.
They will serve the meal downstairs in the church hall.
Donations are never expected but will be accepted.
Everyone is welcome.
Call 315-343-1715 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.