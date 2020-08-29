Free dinners return

OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., has announced the return of their monthly free dinners.
From 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6,, the church will provide a summer picnic menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and a drink. The dinner will be served in a “take out” style either on the ramp to the church on East 4th Street, or as a drive thru in their parking area.
Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
